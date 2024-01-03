en English
Health

Kwara State’s Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Amid the pulsating rhythm of bustling Nigeria, the Kwara State government under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stands as a beacon of hygiene and environmental consciousness. In a world grappling with ecological crises, the state’s commitment to cleanliness and public health, embodied in the axiom ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’, attributed to John Wesley in 1778, offers a refreshing contrast.

State-led Initiatives for Environmental Sanitation

At the heart of these efforts is the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), an offshoot of the state’s Ministry of Environment. The agency has undertaken numerous initiatives, including monthly environmental sanitation exercises. These exercises are not merely symbolic; they come with stringent compliance norms and hefty penalties for those who dare to flout them. The government’s proactive approach extends to the evacuation of illegal dump sites in Ilorin and the construction of a recycling plant in Offa, thereby promoting a culture of waste management and recycling.

Combating Open Defecation

One of the standout campaigns in Kwara State’s environmental crusade is the fight against open defecation. Led by Deputy Governor Mr. Kayode Alabi, this campaign aims to improve public health and uphold human dignity. While open defecation poses a significant health risk, it also erodes the dignity of individuals, a facet often overlooked. In recognizing and addressing this, the Kwara State government is not only fostering a healthier environment but also a more respectful one.

Challenges and Commitment

Despite the government’s resolute commitment, the path to a cleaner and healthier environment is fraught with challenges. Resistance to environmental laws, issues with street begging, and the inevitable hurdles of implementing large-scale public health initiatives are but a few of the obstacles the administration faces. Yet, the government remains undeterred, its vision for a cleaner, healthier environment unwavering. The journey may be arduous, but the resolve of the Kwara State government is evident: cleanliness is indeed next to godliness.

Health Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

