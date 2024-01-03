en English
Climate & Environment

Kuwait’s Climate Paradox: Migrant Workers and Solar Farms Under Extreme Heat

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Kuwait’s Climate Paradox: Migrant Workers at the Mercy of Extreme Heat

The sweltering heat of Kuwait, amplified by climate change, has become a pressing health hazard for its migrant worker population. For those engaged in outdoor jobs such as construction and hospitality, the intense summers have turned into a potential death sentence, with the risk of heat-related illnesses and mortality escalating.

The Paradox in Public Opinion

Despite public recognition of climate change as a health hazard, a paradox prevails in public opinion. Immediate socioeconomic concerns like education, corruption, and economic survival are prioritized over climate action. This paradox is further deepened by a lack of awareness and knowledge about climate change and its effects, leading to a lack of substantial public demand for climate action.

Regulations and Reality: A Wide Gap

While laws have been introduced to protect workers, such as the ban on outdoor work during peak heat hours in summer, they are not wholly effective. Migrant workers continue to face exposure to extreme conditions due to socioeconomic pressures that drive them to prioritize income over health. Through interviews, it emerges that the need to support families back home compels them to endure the harsh conditions.

The solar farms, on the other hand, are grappling with their own set of challenges brought on by extreme weather conditions. Rising temperatures impact the efficiency of solar modules and degrade critical system components. But here, technology offers a ray of hope. Artificial Intelligence and data are being harnessed to mitigate the effects of extreme weather and optimize solar farm performance. Innovations like drones and digital twin technology are being employed to identify and rectify weather-related impacts on solar modules.

As Kuwait continues to roast under the extreme heat, the plight of migrant workers and the challenges confronted by the solar farms underline the urgent need for comprehensive climate action. The need for more education and awareness on climate change is crucial for shifting public focus towards addressing this environmental challenge.

Climate & Environment Health Kuwait
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

