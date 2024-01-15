Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis

Alaska state laws classify marijuana as a substance with intoxicating effects that may lead to addiction. Despite these warnings, a new drug, ‘Kush’, has swiftly permeated society, causing a severe addiction crisis that extends beyond state lines. This potent concoction, reportedly made from a blend of herbs, toxic chemicals, disinfectant, and human bones, is readily available at a startlingly low price of 20 cents per dose.

Devastating Impact in Sierra Leone

In Sierra Leone, Kush is causing a widespread addiction problem. Many young people, grappling with the harsh realities of life in a country plagued by high youth unemployment rates, have turned to Kush as an escape. The consequences, however, are dire. The drug, known for its highly addictive nature, is leading to deaths and severe health issues among users. Desperate and addicted, some resort to theft and sex work to support their addiction.

Overwhelmed Health Infrastructure and The Spillover Effect

Sierra Leone’s sole psychiatric hospital is inundated with young addicts, and the country’s resources to tackle this crisis are severely strained. The menace of Kush addiction has also spilled over to neighboring Liberia and Guinea, with an estimated one million people grappling with addiction across the entire region. The weekly death toll in Freetown linked to Kush is more than ten, and fatalities are also reported in other countries.

The Allure and the Danger of Kush

Kush, a synthetic cannabis variant laced with cleaning products, poisonous plants, and human bones, is reputed to induce long-lasting feelings of happiness, euphoria, and a ‘hypnotic high’. Yet, it also leads to psychological problems, infections, and open wounds. The exact constituents of the drug remain unknown, but it is believed to contain potent opiates and synthetic cannabis. The lethal combination underscores the drug’s potency and the impending health crisis if its use is not curbed.