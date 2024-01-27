Kupwara Police Dismantles Cross-Border Terror Module: Five Arrested

On a day marred by the grim realities of terror, a ray of hope pierced through the darkness. The Kupwara Police, in a rigorous operation, succeeded in busting a terror module. The operation led to the arrest of five terror associates, identified as Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather, and Qazi Fazal Illahi—all residents of the Karnah area. They were all involved in smuggling arms and ammunition, a grievous concern for the district's peace and stability.

Unearthing the Conspiracy

The busting of this cross-border terror module was no small feat. The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the 09PARA Field Regiment, led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons. Five AK series rifles, five magazines, and 16 rounds were confiscated from the arrested individuals, striking a blow to the terror module's operations. However, the seizure of these weapons only hinted at the extent of the module's activities.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba Connection

The arrested terror associates were found to be linked with terrorist handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Preliminary investigations revealed a deep-seated network of individuals involved in the smuggling operation, hinting at a larger conspiracy at play. The module's activities were not limited to smuggling arms and ammunitions alone. They were also involved in the circulation of proscribed material and contraband.

Ongoing Investigations

The SSP of Kupwara has stated that investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of this conspiracy. While the arrest of these five individuals marks a significant victory, it is likely only the tip of the iceberg. More arrests cannot be ruled out as the police delve deeper into the case, aiming to dismantle the entire network. The busting of this terror module has reinforced Kupwara's resilience in the face of terror, but it also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead.