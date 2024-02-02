Kumasi Nurse Survives Brutal Attack: An Act of Violence and a Societal Uprising

In an event that has gripped the city of Kumasi, a 26-year-old nurse named Comfort was subjected to a brutal attack in her own home. The incident, which took place on January 27, 2024, saw Comfort's ex-boyfriend stab her multiple times after she declined his request to spend the night.

An Act of Violence

The couple, parents to a one-and-a-half-year-old child, had ended their relationship five months earlier. The refusal to resume their relationship for even a night ended in a bloodbath. Comfort was left with severe stab wounds on her thighs and belly, a chilling testament to the violence she endured.

Despite the horrifying ordeal, Comfort was not alone. Her neighbors, alerted by the commotion, rushed to her aid. They ensured she was immediately taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where a team of dedicated medical professionals fought to stabilize her condition.

The Perpetrator's Self-inflicted Punishment

In a shocking twist, the ex-boyfriend, reeling from the violence he had inflicted, attempted to end his own life by self-inflicting a wound to his belly. He is now being treated in the same hospital, awaiting the inevitable legal ramifications of his actions.

