Krsnaa Diagnostics Share Price Rises as Company Shortlisted for Healthcare Services in Maharashtra

Today, the Indian healthcare diagnostic service provider, Krsnaa Diagnostics, has seen a notable growth of nearly 2 percent in its share price in the early trading hours. This hike occurred on the back of the company's recent announcement that it has been shortlisted by the Commissionerate of Health Services of Maharashtra. The healthcare giant is set to offer MRI and CT Scan Services in the district hospitals across the state. As the news broke out, the company's stock was trading at Rs 713.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking an increase of Rs 13.00 or 1.86 percent.

Role in Maharashtra's Healthcare Infrastructure

Krsnaa Diagnostics is currently in the final stages of securing an agreement with the health authority of Maharashtra. Once finalized, the company will be responsible for offering critical imaging services across 17 districts in the state. This development is a testament to the firm's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in India, particularly in Maharashtra.

Financial Performance

Despite this positive development, Krsnaa Diagnostics reported a decline in its consolidated net profit by 31.55 percent year-on-year, standing at Rs 10.4 crore for the quarter ending September. On the other hand, the company did experience a revenue increase of 26.4 percent, totaling Rs 155.4 crore for the same period.

Stock Market Performance

Notably, despite the recent surge, the stock's trading value currently falls 9.53 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 788.60. However, it is still significantly above its 52-week low of Rs 354.00, being 101.54 percent higher. These figures illustrate a strong market performance and investor confidence in the company's potential and strategic direction.