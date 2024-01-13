Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable, accessible healthcare by extending its partnership with Centene Corporation into 2024. This strategic alliance is set to provide approximately 700,000 Centene members with access to prescriptions at the Kroger Family of Pharmacies, reinforcing the dedication of Kroger Health to delivering high-quality healthcare and maintaining care continuity for its patients.

Unwavering Commitment to Care

Despite not being part of the Express Scripts’ pharmacy network in 2024, Kroger Family of Pharmacies will remain an in-network pharmacy provider for all Centene’s lines of business, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the health insurance marketplace. This move underscores the unwavering commitment of both entities to ensure that patients continue to have access to necessary medications without interruption.

Multiple Payment Options

Patients have multiple options to fill their prescriptions at Kroger Family of Pharmacies. They can utilize the Kroger Health Savings Club, third-party discount cards, manufacturer coupons, or choose to pay the retail cash price. This flexibility in payment options aligns with Kroger Health’s commitment to make health care more affordable and accessible.

Kroger Health: A Healthcare Giant

Operating over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics across 35 states, Kroger Health is a significant player in the healthcare sector. A team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners works tirelessly to serve patients across the country. The broader Kroger Co. aims to create ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025 and serves over 11 million customers daily through a combination of retail food stores and digital shopping experiences.