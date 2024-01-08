en English
Health

Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
When one thinks of Kristen Wiig, the image that immediately springs to mind is her uncanny ability to slip into the skin of various iconic characters on Saturday Night Live (SNL), or her successful run in the film industry. In 2016, during an interview while promoting her movie ‘Zoolander 2’, the conversation veered towards a topic that is generally brushed under the carpet in the entertainment industry – plastic surgery.

Wiig’s Observations on Plastic Surgery

Interviewer Kjersti Flaa, after praising Wiig’s character, smoothly transitioned into a discussion about the growing trend of maintaining a youthful appearance through cosmetic surgeries. Wiig, known for her candor, didn’t shy away from the subject. She observed an increasing tendency among individuals, especially the younger generation, to resort to excessive cosmetic procedures. Paradoxically, she noted, these interventions often make them appear older than they are.

Pressure and Decision Making

Wiig also revealed the ‘pressure’ she felt in the past to turn to plastic surgery. The ubiquitous images of ‘perfection’ in the entertainment industry, she suggested, can exert a subtle but persistent pressure on artists. She cautioned that while older people might opt for minor enhancements, the decision to undergo plastic surgery should be taken with careful consideration.

Social Pressures and Implications

Wiig’s insights offer a window into the social pressures surrounding beauty and aging. They also underscore the implications of cosmetic interventions, especially among young people. As Wiig aptly put it, the pursuit of youthfulness through surgery can sometimes lead to results that are quite the opposite. Her comments serve as a cautionary tale for those considering similar interventions, highlighting the importance of self-acceptance and the potential pitfalls of succumbing to societal pressures.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

