Kristel Fulgar Bravely Battles Schwannoma: Surgery Journey in South Korea

Actress Kristel Fulgar recently took to social media to share her daunting experience with a schwannoma tumor found in her left calf, detailing her surgery in South Korea. Diagnosed with this rare, benign tumor, Fulgar's revelation has sparked conversations on health, support, and resilience. Her journey, underscored by the unwavering support of her Korean suitor, Suhyuk Ha, and her subsequent recovery, not only highlights her personal struggle but also sheds light on the importance of health awareness and the impact of emotional support during such trials.

Discovery and Decision

In August 2022, Fulgar discovered a lump in her leg, which led to a diagnosis of schwannoma, a benign tumor of the nerve sheath. Despite the benign nature of the tumor, the emotional toll was significant. Fulgar described the period leading up to the surgery as one filled with anxiety and fear, marked by sleepless nights and a barrage of 'what ifs.' After much contemplation, she opted for surgery in South Korea, a decision influenced by both the medical expertise available and the support of Ha Suhyuk, who played a pivotal role in her care.

The Surgery and Support

Fulgar's surgery journey in South Korea was meticulously documented, highlighting not just the medical procedure but the emotional rollercoaster that accompanied it. Suhyuk Ha's presence was a constant during this time, providing Fulgar with not just emotional support but also practical assistance. His dedication to her well-being, from being by her side during medical consultations to taking care of her post-surgery, underscores the profound impact of having a supportive partner during health crises. Fulgar's openness about her surgery, recovery, and the supportive role of Ha has been met with admiration and support from fans and followers alike.

Reflections and Recovery

Now back in the Philippines, Fulgar's journey is far from over. The recovery process is an ongoing one, with both physical and mental health considerations. However, her story is a testament to the strength found in vulnerability and the importance of support systems during health challenges. Fulgar's experience with schwannoma has also raised awareness about this rare condition, encouraging others to pay heed to their health and seek timely medical advice. As she continues to recover, Fulgar's narrative serves as an inspiring reminder of resilience, the power of support, and the importance of health awareness.