Kota Coaching Crisis Deepens: 7th Student Suicide in 2024 Shocks Nation

Continuing with the unfortunate spate of student suicides in India's 'coaching hub' Kota, another National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant has reportedly killed himself. Twenty-year-old Uruz Khan, who was preparing for NEET, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented room in the city. To everyone's dismay, this is the 7th student suicide incident in 2024 alone. Notably, the unfortunate tally stood at 29 during the last calendar year.

Disturbing Trend in Kota

The deceased Uruz Khan, a resident of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, was staying at a rented flat in Vigyan Nagar locality where he hanged himself Monday night. The police were informed after the guard of the building where Uruz was staying found him hanging from the ceiling fan. The police reached the spot, took the body into their custody before sending it to the mortuary of the nearby MBS Hospital. Uruz Khan had shifted to the room just 20 days back but had been staying in Kota for a long time, police said. As per reports, the reason behind the NEET aspirant taking the extreme step is not known as of now.

Community and Government Response

The police have informed the family of the deceased student, upon the arrival of whom the autopsy will be conducted, police added. Earlier in March, a JEE aspirant died by suicide in Kota. The student was identified as Abhishek Kumar, a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur district. Abhishek, a JEE aspirant, consumed a poisonous substance in his rented room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the city. Commenting on the incident, police said that a bottle of the poisonous substance and a suicide letter were recovered from Kumar's room. The government has implemented measures like mandatory screening tests, alphabetical sorting of students, and training for teachers to prevent suicides among students.

Seeking Solutions Amidst Tragedy

The Union education minister has also issued instructions for coaching centers, restricting enrollment above the age of 16 and imposing penalties for violations. This string of deaths has ignited a nationwide conversation on the immense pressure faced by students in coaching centers and the need for a more supportive educational environment. As the community mourns the loss of another young life, the demand for change grows louder, calling for not only government action but also a societal shift in how we perceive success and failure in education.