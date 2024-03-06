KORU Medical Systems Advances Innovative SCIg Drug into Phase 3 Trials, Eyes FDA Clearance

In a groundbreaking announcement from Mahwah, New Jersey, KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD), known for its innovative solutions in large volume subcutaneous infusion, has entered a pivotal phase in the development of a novel subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) therapy.

The drug, poised to transform the treatment landscape for patients with immunological disorders, is now advancing to Phase 3 trials. This trial aims to rigorously assess the drug's safety, efficacy, and performance in treating a spectrum of medical conditions, including autoimmune diseases, primary immunodeficiency disorders, and neurological disorders.

Customized Solutions for Advanced Care

Central to this phase of clinical trials is KORU Medical's development of a custom device, inspired by the company's proprietary Freedom System but adapted to meet the unique requirements of the SCIg drug. Linda Tharby, President and CEO of KORU Medical, expressed her pride in the company's capacity to innovate and tailor solutions that not only meet the demands of pharmaceutical partners but also significantly elevate patient care standards. The collaboration underscores KORU Medical's commitment to pioneering advancements in healthcare through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

Pathway to Commercialization

Tharby's vision extends beyond the immediate horizon of clinical trials. With an eye on the future, she reveals that, contingent upon successful trial outcomes, KORU Medical anticipates seeking FDA clearance to bring this revolutionary SCIg drug to the market. Such a milestone would not only enhance KORU Medical's product portfolio, which already includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate TubingTM, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle SetsTM, but also mark a significant leap forward in the availability of advanced treatment options for patients with challenging medical conditions.

A Brighter Future in Immunotherapy

The advancement of the SCIg drug into Phase 3 trials symbolizes a beacon of hope for patients grappling with immunological disorders. By harnessing the power of innovation and strategic collaboration, KORU Medical is not just developing a drug; it is redefining the boundaries of what is possible in immunotherapy. As the company embarks on this critical phase, the healthcare community watches with anticipation, eager to witness the potential impact of this drug on improving the quality of life for countless individuals.

This pivotal moment in the development of a novel SCIg therapy is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation at KORU Medical Systems, Inc. As the company edges closer to potentially securing FDA clearance, the implications for patients, healthcare providers, and the broader medical landscape are profound. With each step forward, KORU Medical not only solidifies its role as a leader in medical technology but also contributes to shaping a future where advanced, effective treatments are within reach for those in need.