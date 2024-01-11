Korean Biopharma Companies Showcase Future Plans at J.P. Morgan Conference

At the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Korean biopharma companies made a significant impact, presenting their ambitious plans and latest developments. Among them were Lotte Biologics, Yuhan Corporation, and Kakao Healthcare.

Lotte Biologics: Focusing on Quality and Capacity

Lotte Biologics CEO Richard Lee unveiled the company’s strategy for its upcoming facilities in Songdo, Incheon. The company, presenting for the second consecutive year, plans to build three antibody drug production facilities by 2030, significantly increasing its production capacity. The focus is on the design aspect of the plants, aiming for high-quality production and enhanced operations. They introduced the Titer Flex Quad Bioreactor System and announced the development of a dedicated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility for cancer treatment, expected to operate by 2025.

Yuhan Corporation, Korea’s pharmaceutical leader, outlined its objective to enter the top 50 global pharma rankings by 2026. They are banking on the success of their non-small lung cancer treatment, Leclaza, and are developing new treatments like YH35324 for allergies and YH32367, a bispecific antibody. The company has plans to introduce two new drugs by 2026.

Kakao Healthcare: Revolutionizing Health Tech

Kakao Healthcare, a digital health subsidiary, showcased Pasta, a service for diabetes patients to monitor glucose levels and manage their health more effectively. This initiative is in partnership with Dexcom, Novo Nordisk, and i-SENS. The company plans to expand the service from Korea to Japan and the United States. Kakao is also working on Project Delta, an AI-based medical data curation system, and has formed R-Alliance, a research network with major Korean hospitals. In addition, they have engaged in a business cooperation with L’Oreal to develop data-based cosmetics.

In conclusion, the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference was a platform for Korean biopharma companies to showcase their ambitious plans and strategies. The focus was not just on the development of new drugs but also on the advancement of healthcare technology and services. These companies are not only aiming to make a mark on the global stage but also to bring about a significant change in the quality and accessibility of healthcare services worldwide.