Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support

Kooth, a pioneering digital mental wellbeing company, has heralded a new era in mental health support with the launch of its innovative digital health platform and mobile app, Soluna, in California. The state-of-the-art platform is poised to revolutionize mental health accessibility by providing free services and resources to an estimated six million individuals aged between 13 and 25.

A Revolutionary Approach to Mental Health Support

Soluna showcases a robust suite of tools designed to address the multifaceted nature of mental health. These include one-to-one professional support, self-help resources, instructive content, and interactive activities. In an effort to foster a supportive environment, the platform also features peer support communities that are meticulously overseen by trained behavioral health professionals.

Acknowledging the language diversity in California, Soluna offers professional coaching support in English and Spanish, with additional telephone-based support provided in 19 Medi-Cal threshold languages.

A Financially Significant Launch

This high-impact launch is underpinned by a financial contract valued at $188 million, set to run until June 2027. Revenue projections for the platform may increase based on usage and product development, indicating a promising financial trajectory for Kooth.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

The imperative for such a platform is underscored by startling data revealing a third of adolescents in California experienced serious psychological distress between 2019 and 2021. The time period also saw a 20% surge in adolescent suicides, underscoring the gravity of the mental health crisis among the state’s youth.

A Cornerstone of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan

Kooth’s CEO, Tim Barker, highlighted the critical role of Soluna’s launch in Governor Gavin Newsom’s master plan for Kids’ Mental Health and the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative. The launch of Soluna marks a significant stride in Kooth’s expansion within the US and a substantial step forward in the fight against mental health issues among young people.