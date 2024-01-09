en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support

Kooth, a pioneering digital mental wellbeing company, has heralded a new era in mental health support with the launch of its innovative digital health platform and mobile app, Soluna, in California. The state-of-the-art platform is poised to revolutionize mental health accessibility by providing free services and resources to an estimated six million individuals aged between 13 and 25.

A Revolutionary Approach to Mental Health Support

Soluna showcases a robust suite of tools designed to address the multifaceted nature of mental health. These include one-to-one professional support, self-help resources, instructive content, and interactive activities. In an effort to foster a supportive environment, the platform also features peer support communities that are meticulously overseen by trained behavioral health professionals.

Acknowledging the language diversity in California, Soluna offers professional coaching support in English and Spanish, with additional telephone-based support provided in 19 Medi-Cal threshold languages.

A Financially Significant Launch

This high-impact launch is underpinned by a financial contract valued at $188 million, set to run until June 2027. Revenue projections for the platform may increase based on usage and product development, indicating a promising financial trajectory for Kooth.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

The imperative for such a platform is underscored by startling data revealing a third of adolescents in California experienced serious psychological distress between 2019 and 2021. The time period also saw a 20% surge in adolescent suicides, underscoring the gravity of the mental health crisis among the state’s youth.

A Cornerstone of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan

Kooth’s CEO, Tim Barker, highlighted the critical role of Soluna’s launch in Governor Gavin Newsom’s master plan for Kids’ Mental Health and the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative. The launch of Soluna marks a significant stride in Kooth’s expansion within the US and a substantial step forward in the fight against mental health issues among young people.

0
Health United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Sparking a call to arms against the surge of vaccine hesitancy gripping the United States, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, have voiced their concerns about the increasing influence of misinformation on public health decisions. In an article published in JAMA, they underscore the
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital Launches Healthcare Coaching Program to Aid Home Recovery
8 mins ago
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital Launches Healthcare Coaching Program to Aid Home Recovery
Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy: Credits Newborn for Saving Her Life
9 mins ago
Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy: Credits Newborn for Saving Her Life
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
3 mins ago
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
4 mins ago
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
Health Recovery Solutions Clinches Frost & Sullivan Award for Remote Patient Monitoring Excellence
7 mins ago
Health Recovery Solutions Clinches Frost & Sullivan Award for Remote Patient Monitoring Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
48 seconds
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
1 min
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
3 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
3 mins
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
3 mins
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
4 mins
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers Says ‘Quickly Losing Faith' in Austin's Leadership at Pentagon
5 mins
House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers Says ‘Quickly Losing Faith' in Austin's Leadership at Pentagon
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet
5 mins
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
15 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
57 mins
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
1 hour
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
2 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app