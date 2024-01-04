en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court

In Kootenai County, Idaho, a novel approach to tackling the challenge of veterans grappling with mental illness and substance abuse is underway with the establishment of the Veterans Treatment Court. This initiative is not only a breakthrough in the conventional criminal justice system but also a beacon of hope for over 16,000 veterans residing in the county, particularly those who have been implicated in drug-related crimes.

Reimagining Justice for Veterans

The Veterans Treatment Court is set to offer an alternative path to veterans who have committed non-violent, drug-related crimes, addressing the underlying issues that led them to the criminal justice system. Substance abuse, mental health issues, and trauma related to their military service constitute some of the primary triggers. By providing counseling, treatment, and support services, the court aims to reintegrate these veterans into society successfully.

Community Support and Future Prospects

Local officials recognize the crucial role this program plays in reintegrating veterans back into the community. Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan emphasized the significance of supporting veterans who have made sacrifices for the country. The Veterans Treatment Court is an investment in their readjustment and productivity within the community.

The Kootenai County community has shown robust support for the court and other initiatives benefiting veterans. The county plans to kickstart the program with 25 participants and expand it as required. Collaboration with the sheriff’s office and the prosecutor’s office will be instrumental in identifying eligible veterans. The goal is to have the Veterans Treatment Court operational within the next six months.

More than Just a Court

The Veterans Treatment Court is more than just a court; it’s a holistic program designed to address the unique challenges faced by veterans. Close supervision, frequent appearances before a judge, mandatory counseling, substance abuse treatment, and random drug testing are among the measures the court will employ. Mental health treatment will be provided through Ambitions of Idaho, ensuring that veterans receive a comprehensive approach to their recovery.

0
Health Military United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
In Malaysia, a severe health crisis looms as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart and cerebrovascular illnesses, along with pneumonia, cut short the lives of many Malaysians, preventing them from reaching the national average life expectancy of 75 years. These diseases, often chronic and requiring enduring management and care, are contributing significantly to premature mortality in
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
4 mins ago
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
4 mins ago
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
2 mins ago
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
2 mins ago
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO
2 mins ago
Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberty Public Schools Board Election Heats Up with Three Candidates
30 seconds
Liberty Public Schools Board Election Heats Up with Three Candidates
California Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Amid Major State Issues
38 seconds
California Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Amid Major State Issues
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
49 seconds
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy
59 seconds
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
1 min
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
1 min
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
1 min
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
1 min
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
2 mins
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app