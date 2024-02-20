Kohima Embarks on a Comprehensive Healthcare Mission: Training CHOs to Expand Primary Health Services

In the heart of Kohima, a transformative initiative commenced on February 20, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards comprehensive primary healthcare. Community Health Officers (CHOs) from across the state convened at the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare's conference hall for a pivotal five-day Training of Trainers (ToTs) on the Expanded Package of Service under Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC).

Empowering the Frontline of Healthcare

The training, spearheaded by Dr. E Motsuthung Patton, the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), is not merely an educational exercise. It signifies a deep-rooted commitment to revolutionizing healthcare at the grassroots level. Dr. Patton emphasized the crucial role of CHOs as the backbone of Health & Wellness Centers in the state, underscoring their responsibility in delivering essential health services at the village level. Dr. Manyau Phom, Deputy Director of NHM, provided an extensive overview of CPHC. He highlighted its goal of bringing comprehensive primary healthcare closer to communities, founded on the principles of universal health coverage.

Addressing the Core of Community Health

The training covers 12 expanded packages of services to be provided through Health & Wellness Centers. These encompass a broad spectrum of healthcare aspects, including Reproductive & Child Health, Family Planning, Non-Communicable Diseases, and more. The curriculum is designed to equip CHOs with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a tangible difference in their communities. Dr. Vizokholo, the State TB Officer, shared insights on tuberculosis (TB) elimination efforts, underscoring the importance of the training in enhancing CHOs' understanding and contribution to TB elimination. His optimism about the training's impact highlights a significant stride towards eradicating this public health menace.

The Journey Ahead

The conclusion of this five-day ToTs will mark the beginning of a new chapter for healthcare in Kohima. The trained CHOs are expected to further train staff nurses and frontline workers like ANMs and ASHAs, creating a ripple effect that promises to enhance the delivery of healthcare services across the state. This initiative is a beacon of hope, symbolizing a collective stride towards achieving universal health coverage and reinforcing the foundation of a healthier future for the communities in Kohima.

In the wake of this transformative training, the anticipation is palpable. The commitment demonstrated by the healthcare professionals and the strategic approach towards comprehensive primary healthcare is a testament to the resilient spirit of Kohima. As the trained CHOs step forward to train others, the vision of a robust, accessible, and holistic healthcare system is set to become a reality, promising a brighter and healthier tomorrow for all.