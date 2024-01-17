Kogi State Ups the Ante: 100% Hazard Allowance for Health Workers

Breaking the barriers of the status quo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has announced a transformative 100% hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers, effective immediately. This bold declaration came during an enlightening visit by the pioneer medical students of Prince Abubakar Audu University and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) at the Government House in Lokoja.

Addressing Accreditation Challenges

Prior to this, the governor had successfully navigated the murky waters of accreditation issues faced by these medical students. His lifeline? Scholarships to facilitate their MBBS program completion in various tertiary institutions across the country. A step that not only salvaged their academic pursuits but also elevated the standard of medical education in the state.

Recognition and Gratitude

Prof. Marietu Ohunene-Tenuche, the Vice Chancellor of the University, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Bello for his unwavering financial support and robust contributions to the education sector. This sentiment was echoed by Dr. Olusola Baoku, the NMA Kogi chapter chairman, who acknowledged Kogi as one of the seven states addressing the pertinent issue of hazard allowances for medical doctors with a 50% payment.

Commitment to Health Sector

Steering the helm of Kogi's health sector, Governor Bello demonstrated a strong commitment towards using state resources and policies to train medical professionals. His goal? To address the manpower shortage caused by the 'Japa Syndrome' and create a conducive environment for professionals. His administration's focus on healthcare improvements is a testament to his dedication towards creating a healthier and stronger Kogi state.