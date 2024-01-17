Kogi State Extends KG-CARES Program to More LGAs: Aiming for Economic Recovery and Gender Balance

In a continued effort to mitigate the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kogi State Government, with backing from the World Bank, extends the reach of its Kogi COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (KG-CARES) program. The initiative, which originally covered three Local Government Areas (LGAs)—Lokoja, Kogi, and Ajaokuta—now expands its orientation sessions to three additional LGAs: Okene, Ogori/Mangogogo, and Okehi.

Labour Intensive Public Workfare: A Pathway to Recovery

Under the umbrella of the KG-CARES initiative is the Labour Intensive Public Workfare (LIPW). Spearheaded by Elder Oladipo Elkanah, the LIPW is a significant component of the recovery program, targeting all 21 LGAs across the state. The scheme is designed to provide work opportunities to the vulnerable, requiring beneficiaries to work 3 to 4 hours daily to earn their stipends.

'No Work, No Pay': A Principle of Accountability

At the heart of the LIPW is a stringent work protocol. As outlined by Mr. Abdul Joshua Neighbour, the Project Accountant in Okehi, the program operates on a 'No Work, No Pay' policy, ensuring accountability among the beneficiaries. The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) official, Mr. Adejoh Felix, further underscored the importance of this policy by urging beneficiaries to take their tasks seriously, as reports on their activities will be monitored and collected.

Empowering Women: A Stepping Stone Towards Gender Balance

The KG-CARES program is not just an economic recovery initiative; it also serves as a platform for gender balance. Aiming to include at least 60% women—the demographic identified as the most vulnerable—the program is making significant strides in addressing their vulnerability and poverty. A sentiment echoed by Hon. Rosemary Oheize, the Caretaker Chairman of Ogori/Mangogogo, who expressed appreciation for the program’s conscious effort to uplift women in their communities.