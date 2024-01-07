en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases

Kochi’s administration is pulling out all stops to combat the mosquito menace and the subsequent rise in dengue cases. The Kochi Corporation has announced the recruitment of 150 temporary workers, who will be trained and deployed in pest control operations over the next two months. An allocation of Rs 50,000 will be made to each division for drain cleaning.

Opposition Councillors Raise Concerns

During a council discussion on the issue, opposition councillors voiced their concerns. They criticized the health department for allegedly failing to contain pests and not conducting fogging and spraying activities adequately. The council meeting was dominated by discussions on the growing pest problem.

Health Department’s Response

Defending the efforts, T K Ashraf, the Health Standing Committee Chairman, stated that fogging and spraying operations had been conducted at the division level until the preceding week. Mayor M Anilkumar, however, emphasized that while fogging and spraying were essential, the city needed more than these measures. He advocated for the establishment of a network of sewage treatment plants for effective pest control.

Mayor’s Vision for Effective Pest Control

Mayor Anilkumar argued that implementing sewage treatment plants could provide a lasting solution to the issue. His appeal to the councillors to support the installation of these plants comes in the wake of resistance from certain councillors, which has previously hindered similar projects. Under the canal rejuvenation project, four sewage treatment plants have been successfully implemented so far.

In addition to the pest control measures, the Mayor also highlighted the progress made in the biomining activities at Brahmapuram, led by Bhumi Green Energy. The successful trial and future monitoring plans by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute were also discussed.

Concerns Over Safety at Local Park

Beyond the health concerns, the council also addressed a recent accident at Lazza i-Drive Park in Vyttila. A malfunction in the drop tower ride at the park had led to injuries of five people, including children. Despite a high court stay order related to its licence case and safety concerns, the park remains operational.

0
Accidents Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
31 seconds ago
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
In a small town nestled in the heart of Washington, an incident that could have spiraled into tragedy was skillfully defused. Chewelah, known for its tranquility and community spirit, found itself in the throes of a potential crisis when an armed individual was reported in the vicinity of the Chewelah Police Department and City Hall.
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
Significant Traffic Incident in Columbus: Semi-Truck Collides with Bridge
33 mins ago
Significant Traffic Incident in Columbus: Semi-Truck Collides with Bridge
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Kirkby Thore Traffic Collision Case
35 mins ago
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Kirkby Thore Traffic Collision Case
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
28 mins ago
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident
30 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
33 mins ago
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
Latest Headlines
World News
Capitol Siege: Unmasking Democracy's Fragility and the Echoes of January 6
25 seconds
Capitol Siege: Unmasking Democracy's Fragility and the Echoes of January 6
Mediapolis Triumphs Over Durant in High-Scoring Basketball Game
36 seconds
Mediapolis Triumphs Over Durant in High-Scoring Basketball Game
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
2 mins
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
3 mins
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards
3 mins
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
3 mins
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
4 mins
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
4 mins
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
4 mins
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app