Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases

Kochi’s administration is pulling out all stops to combat the mosquito menace and the subsequent rise in dengue cases. The Kochi Corporation has announced the recruitment of 150 temporary workers, who will be trained and deployed in pest control operations over the next two months. An allocation of Rs 50,000 will be made to each division for drain cleaning.

Opposition Councillors Raise Concerns

During a council discussion on the issue, opposition councillors voiced their concerns. They criticized the health department for allegedly failing to contain pests and not conducting fogging and spraying activities adequately. The council meeting was dominated by discussions on the growing pest problem.

Health Department’s Response

Defending the efforts, T K Ashraf, the Health Standing Committee Chairman, stated that fogging and spraying operations had been conducted at the division level until the preceding week. Mayor M Anilkumar, however, emphasized that while fogging and spraying were essential, the city needed more than these measures. He advocated for the establishment of a network of sewage treatment plants for effective pest control.

Mayor’s Vision for Effective Pest Control

Mayor Anilkumar argued that implementing sewage treatment plants could provide a lasting solution to the issue. His appeal to the councillors to support the installation of these plants comes in the wake of resistance from certain councillors, which has previously hindered similar projects. Under the canal rejuvenation project, four sewage treatment plants have been successfully implemented so far.

In addition to the pest control measures, the Mayor also highlighted the progress made in the biomining activities at Brahmapuram, led by Bhumi Green Energy. The successful trial and future monitoring plans by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute were also discussed.

Concerns Over Safety at Local Park

Beyond the health concerns, the council also addressed a recent accident at Lazza i-Drive Park in Vyttila. A malfunction in the drop tower ride at the park had led to injuries of five people, including children. Despite a high court stay order related to its licence case and safety concerns, the park remains operational.