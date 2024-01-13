Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow

The name Kit Harington resonates globally, bringing forth images of the stoic Jon Snow from ‘Game of Thrones.’ However, the actor’s journey encompasses more than his iconic role. Harington, in a recent appearance on ‘The Hidden 20’ podcast, has openly detailed his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, offering a rare glimpse into the seldom-discussed world of celebrity struggles and the human toll of fame.

Unmasking the Man Behind Jon Snow

Known for his charismatic portrayal of Jon Snow, Harington’s life off-camera has been fraught with personal battles. His attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis, made during a stint in a U.S. rehab clinic, marked a turning point in his journey. He candidly discussed his encounters with alcoholism, social anxiety, and the immense pressure of living under the public eye, particularly during his time on ‘Game of Thrones.’

An Uphill Battle With Mental Health

Harington’s struggle with mental health has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by an unsuccessful rehab stint and a self-imposed isolation, attempting to tackle his issues single-handedly—a strategy that proved futile. His mental health took a significant hit post ‘Game of Thrones,’ leading to a breakdown and a rock-bottom moment during a London stage performance.

The Road to Recovery

Presently sober, Harington attributes his improved mental health to his ADHD diagnosis, which has been instrumental in his recovery and maintaining sobriety. He confessed his struggles with multitasking and staying focused, both in personal and professional life. Despite the challenges, he notes his sobriety has made him a better father to his two children, a son and a daughter, whom he shares with his wife, Rose Leslie.

His journey towards recovery has been aided by healthier coping mechanisms—taking a shower, for example, helps him reset and deal with overwhelming situations. Harington’s story underscores the importance of mental health, revealing how even individuals living in the limelight grapple with their internal demons.