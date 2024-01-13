en English
Health

Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into ‘Game of Thrones’

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:28 pm EST
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into ‘Game of Thrones’

In a recent episode of The Hidden 20% podcast, renowned actor Kit Harington, best known for his portrayal of Jon Snow in the acclaimed series ‘Game of Thrones,’ shared a profound revelation about his personal life. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) while undergoing treatment for alcohol issues at a rehabilitation facility in 2019.

Unmasking the ‘Prince of Darkness’

Delving into his past, Harington recounted his struggles with low moods, a persistent issue since his youth. This earned him the nickname ‘Prince of Darkness’ from his parents, a moniker that seemed to follow him into adulthood. His diagnosis of ADHD, he believes, brought clarity to these long-standing issues and marked a turning point in his life.

Game of Thrones’ Legacy and Psychological Scarring

As one of the most recognizable faces from ‘Game of Thrones,’ Harington experienced a unique set of challenges. The actor confessed that fans often conflated him with his on-screen character, Jon Snow, an experience that left a deep imprint on his psyche and led to what he describes as ‘psychological scarring.’

The Future of The Seven Kingdoms

While Harington’s revelation has sparked a wave of support and empathy from fans worldwide, it also coincided with updates on the future of the ‘Game of Thrones’ franchise. Despite previous discussions, a spin-off series featuring Jon Snow is not currently in the works. HBO CEO Casey Bloys clarified that while they’re always considering new ideas, only a different series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas has been greenlit so far.

Health Mental Health Crisis
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

