Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into ‘Game of Thrones’
In a recent episode of The Hidden 20% podcast, renowned actor Kit Harington, best known for his portrayal of Jon Snow in the acclaimed series ‘Game of Thrones,’ shared a profound revelation about his personal life. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) while undergoing treatment for alcohol issues at a rehabilitation facility in 2019.
Unmasking the ‘Prince of Darkness’
Delving into his past, Harington recounted his struggles with low moods, a persistent issue since his youth. This earned him the nickname ‘Prince of Darkness’ from his parents, a moniker that seemed to follow him into adulthood. His diagnosis of ADHD, he believes, brought clarity to these long-standing issues and marked a turning point in his life.
Game of Thrones’ Legacy and Psychological Scarring
As one of the most recognizable faces from ‘Game of Thrones,’ Harington experienced a unique set of challenges. The actor confessed that fans often conflated him with his on-screen character, Jon Snow, an experience that left a deep imprint on his psyche and led to what he describes as ‘psychological scarring.’
The Future of The Seven Kingdoms
While Harington’s revelation has sparked a wave of support and empathy from fans worldwide, it also coincided with updates on the future of the ‘Game of Thrones’ franchise. Despite previous discussions, a spin-off series featuring Jon Snow is not currently in the works. HBO CEO Casey Bloys clarified that while they’re always considering new ideas, only a different series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas has been greenlit so far.
