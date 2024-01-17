Kingsport Hospitals Grapple with Surge in Weather-Related Emergencies

In the chilly embrace of winter, Kingsport, Tennessee, is grappling with a surge in weather-related health emergencies. The city's hospitals, notably Holston Valley and Indian Path, report an increase in emergency room visits, with an alarming surge in fall-induced injuries such as broken wrists, ankles, hips, and knees. The icy grip of sub-zero temperatures, plummeting to single digits, has rendered the cityscape a hazardous terrain.

Falls and Fractures: The Silent Winter Hazard

Dr. Lauren Py, the medical director of the emergency departments at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, has raised concerns over the escalating number of slip and fall injuries witnessed in recent days. This increase, she noted, is directly attributable to the extreme cold weather gripping Kingsport. The risk is particularly heightened for individuals on blood thinners, as even seemingly minor injuries like head trauma can present delayed symptoms and potentially serious complications.

The Icy Menace of Hypothermia

Dr. Py also drew attention to the insidious dangers of hypothermia, a condition that sets in when the body's core temperature falls below 95 degrees. It's a silent killer, often unrecognized until it's too late, and it particularly preys upon the vulnerable—children and the elderly are at the highest risk. The frigid weather not only increases the likelihood of this condition but also exacerbates cardiac and respiratory issues, as well as stresses the heart with strenuous activities like snow shoveling.

Precautionary Measures and Community Responsibility

To combat these weather-related health hazards, Dr. Py advocates for sensible precautions, like staying indoors, dressing in layers, and wearing slip-resistant shoes. She underscored the necessity of immediate medical attention in case of hypothermia symptoms. But beyond individual efforts, a community response is needed. Dr. Py acknowledged the tremendous challenges faced by homeless individuals lacking adequate shelter and clothing. She emphasized the hospital's commitment to serving those at risk, despite the strain on shelters and charitable resources in the face of this harsh winter.