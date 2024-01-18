King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital Introduces Robotic Assistant for Outpatient Services

In the heart of Bangkok, Thailand's King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, in conjunction with the Thai Red Cross Society, has embarked on a futuristic journey to redefine healthcare delivery. The hospital has rolled out a pioneering robotic initiative to enhance the efficacy of their outpatient department. These mechanical assistants, a team of five robots christened Mr SAM, are set to take the reins of various administrative procedures, heralding a new era in healthcare technology.

Advertisment

Mr SAM: The Robotic Revolution in Healthcare

The primary task allotted to Mr SAM is to streamline patient registration. Beginning in March, these autonomous helpers will be responsible for capturing photographs necessary for the patient admission process, managing appointment rescheduling for existing patients, and providing general information about the hospital's services.

The introduction of Mr SAM is not a mere technological novelty. It signifies a significant leap towards enhancing service delivery, reducing the administrative burden, and ultimately, improving patient care in the hospital. The hospital's director, Assoc Prof Dr Chanchai Sittipunt, firmly believes that Mr SAM will help accelerate the hospital's service delivery, making healthcare more accessible and efficient for all.

Advertisment

The Rising Role of Robots Post-Covid-19

Robots and automated systems have been increasingly finding their place in healthcare, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They not only help minimize infection risks but also alleviate the burden on healthcare professionals. Assoc Prof Dr ML Kornkiat Sanitwong, the deputy director of the hospital, emphasized this point while discussing the growing importance of robots in daily life. He highlighted that the deployment of robots like Mr SAM allows healthcare professionals to focus on their primary task - providing quality care to patients.

Looking Towards a Robotic Future

This innovative step taken by King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital is a testament to the transformative power of technology in healthcare. It serves as a blueprint for other healthcare facilities worldwide, illustrating how technology can simplify processes, reduce administrative barriers, and improve patient care. As we move further into the 21st century, we can expect robots like Mr SAM to become a common feature in hospitals, playing an integral role in shaping the future of healthcare.