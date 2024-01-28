King Charles III Undergoes Successful Prostate Surgery at 75, Takes Royal Leave for Month-long Recovery

Britain's King Charles III, aged 75, has undergone surgical treatment for an enlarged prostate and will be resting from royal duties for nearly a month as he recovers. The monarch was admitted to The London Clinic on Friday and is reported to be doing well. He received a visit from Queen Camilla, who informed the public that he is in good spirits. The King has also been visited by his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is recuperating from abdominal surgery in the same hospital.

A Royal Pause

In spite of his hospitalization, King Charles III will continue to be engaged with state matters, planning to attend to official government documents after his discharge. Prior to the surgery, the King had been carrying out his duties in private, following doctors' advice to take rest. Owing to his health condition, he had to cancel previously scheduled public engagements.

Awareness and Encouragement

King Charles III was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, following a regular check-up for symptoms he had been experiencing. The public announcement of his health condition is seen as an initiative to raise public health awareness and encourage men to be proactive about their health. The announcement has already led to a significant increase in visits to the NHS England website's page on enlarged prostate.

Best Wishes from the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended his best wishes to the monarch for a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister's goodwill message, coupled with the King's diagnosis, has sparked a conversation about men's health and the importance of regular medical check-ups.