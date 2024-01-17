King Charles III Schedules Corrective Procedure for Enlarged Prostate Issue

An announcement from Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles III has been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate, a common condition among men over the age of 50. The King will undergo a corrective procedure in hospital next week, and his public engagements will be postponed for a brief period of recovery. The decision to make this health condition public is anticipated to encourage other men experiencing similar symptoms to seek medical advice.

Understanding the King's Condition

An enlarged prostate affects up to 80% of men aged 75, the King's age. Not all men with this condition will experience symptoms, but for those who do, about half find them bothersome enough to seek treatment. As explained by Ian Eardley, a consultant urological surgeon, symptoms can often be managed through lifestyle changes and medication. However, in some cases, surgery might be necessary. In King Charles' case, the Palace assures that his condition is benign.

Impact on Royal Engagements

As a result of the upcoming procedure, King Charles' public engagements will be postponed during his recovery period. This announcement comes shortly after news that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has undergone planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days. During this time, Prince William will reduce his public duties to support his wife and take care of their three children.

Raising Awareness

The decision to publicize the King's condition aims to raise awareness about an issue affecting many men. Meg Burgess, a specialist nurse at Prostate Cancer UK, pointed out that urinary issues are the most common symptoms of an enlarged prostate. Treatment varies depending on the severity of the symptoms. While medication can alleviate symptoms for many, surgical options like transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) are available for those who need them. Men concerned about urinary problems or prostate cancer risk should consult their GP.