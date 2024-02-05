King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer, Suspends Public Duties

King Charles III, the 75-year-old monarch of Britain, has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The news follows his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement during which the cancer was discovered. The Palace, while not revealing the specific type of cancer or its stage, confirmed that the King has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to step back from public-facing duties for the time being.

Cancer diagnosis post-prostate procedure

The cancer was discovered during a hospital procedure aimed at treating an enlarged prostate. The cancer, however, is not related to the King's prostate condition but was found elsewhere in his body. The King, remaining positive about his treatment, is keen to return to full public duty as soon as possible.

Outpouring of support and well-wishes

The announcement of the King's diagnosis has prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from leaders across the globe. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. President Biden, and the State Department have all sent messages of support and good wishes for his recovery. Prince Harry is also expected to travel to the U.K. to see his father.

King Charles and Kate's health concerns

The news of King Charles's health condition comes in the wake of his coronation in May last year, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Simultaneously, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is recovering from abdominal surgery conducted on January 17. While the palace has not given a specific date for King Charles's return to duties, it is anticipated that Kate will resume her royal engagements by Easter, March 31.