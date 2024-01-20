Kimberly Weis: Driving Data Quality & AI Integration as North Dakota's New CDO

North Dakota has welcomed its new chief data officer (CDO), Kimberly Weis, who brings with her a wealth of knowledge in public health, epidemiology, and a keen understanding of the importance of data quality in decision-making processes. Weis' appointment comes with a clear mandate: to enhance the state's technological capabilities, focusing on improving data analysis and addressing the challenges of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing the Data Quality Challenge

Weis' insight into the importance of data quality was honed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She observed that the vast amounts of data available were not always of sufficient quality for agencies to utilize swiftly and meaningfully. The new role, which she began two weeks ago, charges her with the task of improving not just the quantity of data but its quality as well.

AI Integration: A New Frontier

As CDO, Weis acknowledges that AI relies heavily on the quality of input data. North Dakota is now forming a team under her leadership to manage AI integration. The state seeks practical use cases for residents and agencies, preparing for the technology's growth and its potential impact on every sphere of life.

Breaking Down Data Silos

Weis also plans to tackle the issue of data silos, building on previous efforts to streamline data sharing across agencies. She is exploring ways to leverage technology to benefit the rural demographics of North Dakota, including the introduction of telehealth and teleservices. A native of North Dakota, Weis' longstanding appreciation for data was cultivated through her academic and professional experiences, making her an invaluable asset to the state's technological advancement.