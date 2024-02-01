Kim Kardashian's At-Home Psoriasis Remedy: Dermatologists Confirm its Legitimacy

Kim Kardashian, the renowned media personality, has been candid about her struggle with psoriasis and has recently shared an intriguing at-home remedy for managing the skin condition. Highlighted on her Instagram story, Kardashian's method involves a combination of medicated cream and plastic wrap, an approach that she claims has significantly improved her symptoms overnight.

Occlusion Therapy: The Science Behind the Remedy

Occlusion therapy, as Kardashian's method is known in the medical world, is a long-standing dermatological practice. It involves covering the skin with a non-permeable film, such as plastic wrap, to enhance the absorption of topical medications. Dermatologists have verified the legitimacy of this at-home treatment. Dr. De Anne Collier explains that the plastic wrap creates a barrier that traps moisture and heat, which enhances the absorption rate of the active ingredients in creams or ointments. This can soften psoriasis scales and improve red patches more rapidly than treatment without occlusion.

Understanding Psoriasis: More Than Just Dry Skin

Dr. Hadley King, a leading dermatologist, emphasizes that psoriasis is not simply a case of dry skin. It is a complex immune-mediated disorder that requires more comprehensive management. While moisturizers can address dryness, an effective treatment plan for psoriasis needs to tackle the underlying immune disorder as well. Kardashian's use of occlusion therapy reflects an understanding of this complexity and aligns with recommended medical practices.

Kardashian's Psoriasis Journey: A Source of Awareness and Solidarity

Kardashian's transparency about her psoriasis journey, including her use of a tanning bed to manage the condition, has not only raised awareness but also provided a sense of solidarity for others dealing with similar challenges. Her use of social media as a platform to discuss her personal experiences with psoriasis and share her at-home remedies has made significant contributions towards destigmatizing skin conditions.