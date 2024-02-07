Kilkari Mobile Health Initiative Launched in Gujarat and Maharashtra

In a recent development, the mobile health initiative Kilkari was launched in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The program, which offers localized content to promote the health of pregnant women and children, was virtually initiated by Union Ministers S P Singh Baghel and Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Kilkari: An Interactive Voice Response Based Health Service

Kilkari is an interactive voice response (IVR) based mobile health service. It provides families with weekly audio messages regarding pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare, from the second trimester until the child's first birthday. The service is cost-free for states, Union Territories (UTs), and beneficiaries, and is centrally hosted by the Union Health Ministry.

Mobile Academy: Training ASHAs for Better Health Outcomes

Alongside Kilkari, a complementary program called Mobile Academy was also launched. The initiative is an audio training course aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) through their mobile phones. The Mobile Academy is available in 17 states and UTs, in six languages.

Kilkari: Aligned with India's Digital Health Vision

The Kilkari program aligns with the Indian government's focus on health infrastructure and citizen-centric health services. It effectively taps into the country's growing mobile phone usage as a means to deliver critical health information. The program is part of the broader vision of digital health in India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is currently in operation in 18 states and UTs across India.