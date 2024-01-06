Kidney BEAM: A Digital Health Intervention for Chronic Kidney Disease Evaluated

An internal pilot trial, conducted with a prospective mixed-methods multicentre randomised waitlist-controlled approach, has evaluated the efficacy of a digital health intervention (DHI) known as Kidney BEAM. The intervention has been designed to assist adults aged 18 and above who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) in managing their physical activity and emotional well-being. The trial, registered under NCT04872933, involved patients from five NHS hospitals within the UK. The purpose of an internal pilot is to assess the feasibility of a definitive trial and to make necessary modifications to improve recruitment and retention.

Adherence to Kidney BEAM

The study strictly followed relevant guidelines and regulations, and informed consent was obtained from all participants who met the inclusion criteria. These participants were then randomized into two groups – the Kidney BEAM group or the waitlist control group. The study assessed the eligibility of participants, recruitment rates, acceptance of randomization, and the methods of remote assessment. Adherence to the Kidney BEAM DHI was measured, and data was collected remotely using patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and the Sit-to-Stand in 60 Seconds (STS60) test.

Recording and Analysis of Adverse Events

Adverse events were duly recorded and analyzed for their severity, causality, and expectedness. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the participants’ perceptions of Kidney BEAM and their experiences in a remote trial, qualitative interviews were conducted.

Assessing Feasibility and Acceptability

Quantitative and qualitative analyses were utilized to assess the feasibility and acceptability of the Kidney BEAM DHI. The results have informed the potential progression to a definitive trial. The trial received ethical approval and involved a patient and public involvement (PPI) group throughout its development and conduct.

The trial’s detailed content sheds light on the feasibility and acceptability of Kidney BEAM, recruitment and retention statistics, and participant perceptions. It underscores the necessity for digital health interventions for individuals living with chronic kidney disease. Furthermore, it describes the development of Kidney BEAM and the methods and results of the internal pilot.