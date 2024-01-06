en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kidney BEAM: A Digital Health Intervention for Chronic Kidney Disease Evaluated

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Kidney BEAM: A Digital Health Intervention for Chronic Kidney Disease Evaluated

An internal pilot trial, conducted with a prospective mixed-methods multicentre randomised waitlist-controlled approach, has evaluated the efficacy of a digital health intervention (DHI) known as Kidney BEAM. The intervention has been designed to assist adults aged 18 and above who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) in managing their physical activity and emotional well-being. The trial, registered under NCT04872933, involved patients from five NHS hospitals within the UK. The purpose of an internal pilot is to assess the feasibility of a definitive trial and to make necessary modifications to improve recruitment and retention.

Adherence to Kidney BEAM

The study strictly followed relevant guidelines and regulations, and informed consent was obtained from all participants who met the inclusion criteria. These participants were then randomized into two groups – the Kidney BEAM group or the waitlist control group. The study assessed the eligibility of participants, recruitment rates, acceptance of randomization, and the methods of remote assessment. Adherence to the Kidney BEAM DHI was measured, and data was collected remotely using patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and the Sit-to-Stand in 60 Seconds (STS60) test.

Recording and Analysis of Adverse Events

Adverse events were duly recorded and analyzed for their severity, causality, and expectedness. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the participants’ perceptions of Kidney BEAM and their experiences in a remote trial, qualitative interviews were conducted.

Assessing Feasibility and Acceptability

Quantitative and qualitative analyses were utilized to assess the feasibility and acceptability of the Kidney BEAM DHI. The results have informed the potential progression to a definitive trial. The trial received ethical approval and involved a patient and public involvement (PPI) group throughout its development and conduct.

The trial’s detailed content sheds light on the feasibility and acceptability of Kidney BEAM, recruitment and retention statistics, and participant perceptions. It underscores the necessity for digital health interventions for individuals living with chronic kidney disease. Furthermore, it describes the development of Kidney BEAM and the methods and results of the internal pilot.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a tentative agreement to pay nearly $700 million to settle investigations by over 40 U.S. states. These investigations revolve around allegations that the corporation improperly marketed its talc-based baby powder, failing to include warnings about potential health risks associated with the product. This settlement, which is yet
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
15 mins ago
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
16 mins ago
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
7 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
13 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
14 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
30 seconds
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
34 seconds
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
36 seconds
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
1 min
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
2 mins
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
3 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
3 mins
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
4 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
4 mins
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
23 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app