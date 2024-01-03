Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases

In an unwavering pursuit of eradicating polio, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Additional Chief Secretary Home, Muhammad Abid Majeed, called for expedited efforts in a meeting held on Wednesday. The assembly, conducted via video link, brought together Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers and focused on the pressing need to eliminate the polio virus in the region.

Challenges and Countermeasures

Majeed emphasized the urgent need to tackle the trials impeding the fight against polio. He stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive and robust measures to curb the spread of the virus. The meeting also saw a detailed briefing on the current polio situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the strategies in place to tackle it. The recent surge of polio cases in Pakistan, with six reported instances of wild poliovirus (WPV1) in 2023, has underscored the urgency of this public health crisis.

Zero Tolerance for Negligence

Addressing the stakeholders, Majeed underscored the importance of promptly resolving issues that arise during polio campaigns and maintaining a strict intolerance for any negligence. The World Health Organization’s extension of travel restrictions on Pakistan due to a high risk of a potential polio outbreak has further highlighted the gravity of the situation. Majeed’s call to arms echoes this urgency.

Appreciation and Call for Cooperation

Muhammad Abid Majeed took a moment to acknowledge the dedication of law enforcement and polio workers, whose relentless efforts form the backbone of the fight against polio. He further encouraged parental cooperation for the vaccination of children under five, a crucial demographic in this public health battle. In closing, he reiterated the collective goal of making Pakistan a polio-free nation, emphasizing the role of all stakeholders in making this ambition a reality.

