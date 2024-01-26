Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Dismisses 12 Doctors for Absenteeism

In an unprecedented move, the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, has terminated the employment of 12 doctors due to chronic absenteeism. The department issued an official notification last Friday, putting an end to the services of these doctors, six of whom are female. This stern action marks the department's impartial enforcement of attendance regulations.

Tackling Absenteeism

The Director General of Health confirmed that despite multiple notices, these doctors had failed to report for duty. The decision to terminate their employment came at a crucial time when Peshawar is grappling with a surge in pneumonia-related fatalities. Just this month, 46 children have succumbed to the condition in three prominent city hospitals.

Doctors Dismissed

The doctors relieved of their duties include Dr Faiza Gohar, Dr Farah Gul, Dr Jahangir, Dr Javidullah, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Muhammad Saeed Ilyas, Dr Mehreen Akhtar, Dr Kafayat Ali, Dr Roheela Gul, Dr Sohail Ahmed, Dr Taimur Zeib, and Dr Uzmi Ehsan. Disturbingly, some of these doctors have been absent from duty since 2021.

Implications for Healthcare

This significant action underscores the KP Health Department's commitment to maintaining a responsive and responsible healthcare workforce. It sends out a clear message that negligence in duty will not be tolerated, especially when the city is battling with critical health crises. The dismissals also serve as a stark reminder to other healthcare professionals: their duty to provide care is paramount, and any dereliction of this duty could have severe consequences.