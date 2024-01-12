en English
Fashion

Khloe Kardashian’s Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Khloe Kardashian’s Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards

Khloe Kardashian, the reality TV star and entrepreneur, recently shared a gym video displaying her slimmed-down figure, clad in skintight black leggings and a sports bra from her collection with Fabletics. The star was seen performing lunges, showcasing her dedication to fitness as she continues to inspire her followers with her personal journey.

Unrecognizable Appearance

However, the star’s latest posts have sparked a wave of comments, with fans comparing her to Lady Gaga and critiquing her changing appearance. In a series of photos shared by Kardashian, she appears almost unrecognizable, heavily filtered to the point of creating a stark contrast with her image from five years ago. This transformation has led to numerous speculations about her use of plastic surgery and other cosmetic treatments.

Speculations About Plastic Surgery

While Khloe has publicly admitted to having a nose job in the past, fans and experts alike believe her transformations go beyond what can be achieved with a single procedure. Dr. Barrett, a plastic surgery expert, suggests that her altered look could also be attributed to the use of fillers and other cosmetic tweaks. This speculation, however, remains unconfirmed by the star herself.

Addressing Societal Pressures and Insecurities

Khloe Kardashian has previously opened up about the societal pressures and insecurities that led her to go under the knife. She cited comments about her nose from her mother, Kris Jenner, as a significant reason for her decision to undergo surgery. This revelation has ignited discussions about the unrealistic beauty standards and pressures faced by women, especially those in the public eye.

In this era where digital filters and cosmetic procedures have blurred the lines between reality and perception, the ongoing debate about Khloe Kardashian’s appearance serves as a mirror to the larger societal discourse on beauty standards and self-acceptance.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

