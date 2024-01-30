Khaleej Times Sharpens Editorial Strategy, Prioritizing Mental Health

Khaleej Times, a foremost media company in the UAE, recently unveiled a refined editorial strategy, focusing on core subjects such as healthcare, education, real estate, technology, traffic, and weather. This strategic shift is an effort to reflect the UAE's diverse community more accurately, engaging readers from various backgrounds and featuring their stories prominently.

Commitment to Breaking News and Original Content

The media outlet remains committed to delivering breaking news, ensuring its readers are always informed about significant developments in real-time. Alongside this, the company aims to offer original stories and evergreen content, setting the news agenda for the region. The goal is to provide content that is both relevant and impactful to the residents of the UAE.

Expanding Scope and Emphasizing Mental Health

Beyond primary themes, Khaleej Times will also delve into entertainment, gaming, gadgets, cars, and restaurant reviews. However, a key focus for the company in 2024 is mental health, highlighting the importance of addressing societal challenges. This focus is evident in recent coverage of the launch of the Mental Health Immersive Lab in the UAE.

Mental Health Immersive Lab: A Leap Forward

The Lab, a novel initiative, aims to provide psychological therapy through innovative virtual reality technology. Dr. Ammar Humaid Albanna, Director of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, underscored the high prevalence of anxiety and mood disorders in the population. As such, the Lab's immersive reality technology is set to devise innovative and personalized treatment plans, catering to a larger segment of society, including seniors, children, and individuals with sensory and cognitive difficulties. The technology also has the potential to aid individuals with autism spectrum disorders through the application of cognitive-behavioural therapy using augmented reality.

As the longest-operating English media company in the UAE, Khaleej Times invites its readers to be part of its journey, emphasizing its experience and credibility in the industry. This refined strategy is expected to further enhance its reputation and influence in the region.