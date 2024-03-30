Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital again as health deteriorates

Early Sunday morning, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia was urgently admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka due to a sudden deterioration in her health condition. Shamsuddin Dider, an official from Zia's media wing, confirmed her admission at around 3 am based on the medical board's advice, marking another chapter in the former Prime Minister's ongoing health struggles. This incident comes after a slight worsening of her condition was noted last Wednesday, prompting home treatment by the medical board.

Advertisment

Chronicle of a Persistent Battle

Khaleda Zia's health has been a growing concern for her family, supporters, and the medical community. Over the past year, the 78-year-old leader has faced multiple health challenges, requiring her to be in and out of the Critical Care Unit (CCU). Her condition necessitated special medical attention last year when three doctors from Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States flew to Dhaka for her treatment. After over five months of intensive care, she was discharged to her Gulshan home on January 11, yet her battle against liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems continues.

Political Impact and Public Reaction

Advertisment

Zia's health crisis comes at a critical time for the BNP as her leadership and guidance are crucial for the party's strategies and morale. Her repeated hospitalizations have not only raised concerns about her personal wellbeing but also about the political dynamics within the BNP and its future directions. The news of her hospitalization has sparked a wave of reactions from her supporters and the general public, highlighting her significant role in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Looking Ahead: Health and Politics Intertwined

The ongoing health saga of Khaleda Zia underscores the delicate balance between her personal health and political responsibilities. As the BNP navigates through this challenging period, the focus remains on Zia's recovery and the potential implications for the party's leadership and activities. The development also puts a spotlight on the healthcare challenges faced by high-profile political figures in Bangladesh and raises questions about the access to and quality of medical care available to them.