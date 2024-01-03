Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered

In the closing hours of 2023, the world bade farewell to a stalwart soul. Kevin Martin Murphy, aged 66, succumbed to COVID-19 and its complications on December 31, 2023. The vacuum left behind by his demise resonates in the hearts of his wife, children, and a multitude of individuals whose lives he touched.

Legacy of a Life Well-Lived

Born on September 7, 1957, in Youngstown, Murphy was a pillar of his community. A distinguished alumnus of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University, he held a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He embarked on a career in medical sales, where he left an indelible mark. His work ethic, combined with his genuine concern for those he served, earned him the respect of his peers and clients alike.

Family and Faith

Murphy’s life was marked by an unwavering commitment to his family and faith. He wed Theresa Sahli Murphy on August 1, 1998, and they were blessed with three children: Aidan, Liam, and Alyse. His dedication as a father and husband was exemplary, a testament to his profound love for his family.

His unwavering Catholic faith was a cornerstone of his life, reflected in his active participation in St. Columba Cathedral and his long-term role as a CCD teacher. In these roles, Murphy enriched the lives of those in his congregation and imparted invaluable lessons to the young minds he taught.

Remembering Kevin Martin Murphy

Murphy’s interests were as diverse as they were deep-seated. He was known for his passion for coaching, gardening, and his profound love for his family. These facets of his life have left a lasting imprint on his loved ones and community.

He is survived by his wife, children, a sister, three brothers, and his pets, Polly and Roman. The family extends their gratitude to the medical teams that cared for Murphy, including Mercy Health Youngstown and Boardman, The Ohio State Medical Center lung transplant team, and doctors Bigdeli, Russo, and Toolson. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial are scheduled, with the family requesting donations to his children’s education in lieu of flowers.

Murphy’s life, marked by unyielding faith, love for his family, and a commitment to serve his community, will continue to inspire those who knew him. His legacy of love and cherished moments will endure, leaving a profound impact on those left behind.