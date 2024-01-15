Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans

Kerry Katona, mother-of-five and former star of ‘I’m A Celebrity’, is gearing up for a significant life event – an upcoming eye lift procedure. The anticipation brings with it a mix of exhilaration and anxiety, as she opens up about her feelings on social media and her column in OK! magazine. While the excitement for the prospective outcomes is high, the apprehension surrounding the surgery and the subsequent 10-day recovery period, during which she will be unable to drive, is palpable.

Aesthetic Journey

Kerry’s aesthetic journey doesn’t stop at the eye lift. Plans for an additional nose surgery are also in the pipeline, although the date for this separate procedure is yet to be determined. This revelation adds another layer to the unfolding narrative of Kerry’s pursuit of body positivity and self-confidence.

Rescheduling Surgeries

A recent illness over the Christmas period, which required a course of antibiotics, forced Kerry to postpone her previously scheduled corrective surgery for her stomach and an eyelid lift. This health scare led to a temporary halt in her work commitments, lasting several weeks. However, the former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star recognized the necessity of placing her health above all else, acknowledging the medical team’s decision to prioritize her wellbeing.

Life Beyond Surgeries

Amidst her cosmetic journey, Kerry also shares her experience of loneliness after her children returned to school and her impressive weight loss journey. She proudly announces her achievement of dropping four dress sizes to 9st 11lbs, demonstrating her commitment to health and wellness in addition to aesthetic improvements.