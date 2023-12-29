Kerala Police’s Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights

The world of honey-trapping, once confined to the pages of spy novels, has taken a sharp turn into reality and the public consciousness. A film created by the Kerala police on honey-trap operations has not just caught the attention of the masses but has also gone viral, underscoring the real and present danger that these schemes pose.

Shedding Light on Honey-Trapping

The film is an eye-opener, a stark revelation of the dangers of honey-trapping. It offers a glimpse into the dark underbelly of society where unsuspecting individuals are lured into compromising situations, only to be blackmailed and exploited later. The Kerala police have taken a commendable step in raising awareness about this insidious practice, and the film’s popularity indicates that the message is being heeded.

Honey-Trapping Strikes Close to Home

In an unsettling incident, a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Noida fell victim to a honey-trap scheme. The scientist was kidnapped, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with this crime. The incident reiterates the pervasive threat of honey-trap tactics in our society.

