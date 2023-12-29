en English
Health

Kerala Police’s Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
Kerala Police’s Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights

The world of honey-trapping, once confined to the pages of spy novels, has taken a sharp turn into reality and the public consciousness. A film created by the Kerala police on honey-trap operations has not just caught the attention of the masses but has also gone viral, underscoring the real and present danger that these schemes pose.

Shedding Light on Honey-Trapping

The film is an eye-opener, a stark revelation of the dangers of honey-trapping. It offers a glimpse into the dark underbelly of society where unsuspecting individuals are lured into compromising situations, only to be blackmailed and exploited later. The Kerala police have taken a commendable step in raising awareness about this insidious practice, and the film’s popularity indicates that the message is being heeded.

Honey-Trapping Strikes Close to Home

In an unsettling incident, a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Noida fell victim to a honey-trap scheme. The scientist was kidnapped, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with this crime. The incident reiterates the pervasive threat of honey-trap tactics in our society.

A Spectrum of News

Elsewhere, Japanese habits contributing to youthfulness and energy are gaining interest, suggesting lifestyle practices that could be beneficial for health and longevity. On the tourism front, the historic forts of Rajasthan are being hailed as must-visit locations, offering a deep dive into the region’s rich cultural heritage and architectural grandeur.

For home gardening enthusiasts and proponents of natural remedies, guidance on cultivating Chamomile, known for its headache-relieving properties, comes as welcome information. Winter heralds the importance of Vitamin D, and a list of dry fruits rich in this nutrient is recommended for consumption during the colder months.

Silk saris from Nita Ambani’s collection showcase her taste in traditional Indian fashion. A recipe for making fiber-rich Spinach Rice as a winter special dish is shared, along with the favorite foods of Bollywood actor Salman Khan at age 58.

NASA’s Webb Telescope has captured 18 breathtaking pictures from space, a visual treat displaying the telescope’s remarkable capabilities. For culinary enthusiasts, a list of 10 popular Indian dishes incorporating green peas is shared. Finally, motivational quotes for new parents offer encouragement and inspiration as they embark on the rewarding journey of parenthood.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

