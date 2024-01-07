Kerala Boosts Healthcare with Addition of Trauma Care Wings in Medical Colleges

On January 7, 2024, Veena George, the Health Minister of Kerala, unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance medical education and patient care in the state. Seven more medical colleges in Kerala will soon be equipped with emergency medicine and trauma care divisions. The colleges slated for this expansion are located in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Manjeri.

Staffing the New Wings

To staff these new wings, the ministry has reportedly created fresh faculty positions, including associate professor, assistant professor, and senior resident roles. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges have each been allocated two new senior resident positions. This move is expected to significantly augment the healthcare staffing landscape in the state.

Quality Care for Emergencies

This initiative is a crucial part of the Health Minister’s commitment to enhancing the quality of emergency care provided to patients. The targeted patient groups include those suffering from heart attacks, internal bleeding, accidents, and poisoning. The emergency wings will work in tight collaboration with various departments such as medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, and cardiology, ensuring comprehensive care.

Plans for the Future

Alongside this initiative, the Health Minister also revealed plans to establish trauma care and triage facilities at all major medical colleges across Kerala in a phased manner. Currently, medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur already boast of such facilities. The expansion of these services is expected to revolutionize the state’s healthcare sector, offering timely and quality care to those who need it the most.