Kerala Boosts Healthcare with Addition of Trauma Care Wings in Medical Colleges

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
On January 7, 2024, Veena George, the Health Minister of Kerala, unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance medical education and patient care in the state. Seven more medical colleges in Kerala will soon be equipped with emergency medicine and trauma care divisions. The colleges slated for this expansion are located in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Manjeri.

Staffing the New Wings

To staff these new wings, the ministry has reportedly created fresh faculty positions, including associate professor, assistant professor, and senior resident roles. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges have each been allocated two new senior resident positions. This move is expected to significantly augment the healthcare staffing landscape in the state.

Quality Care for Emergencies

This initiative is a crucial part of the Health Minister’s commitment to enhancing the quality of emergency care provided to patients. The targeted patient groups include those suffering from heart attacks, internal bleeding, accidents, and poisoning. The emergency wings will work in tight collaboration with various departments such as medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, and cardiology, ensuring comprehensive care.

Plans for the Future

Alongside this initiative, the Health Minister also revealed plans to establish trauma care and triage facilities at all major medical colleges across Kerala in a phased manner. Currently, medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur already boast of such facilities. The expansion of these services is expected to revolutionize the state’s healthcare sector, offering timely and quality care to those who need it the most.

Education Health
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

