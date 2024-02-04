Kerala Battles High Cancer Mortality with Preventive Oncology Clinics

Amid the serene beauty of Kerala, a state in India, there lurks an alarming reality - a mounting toll of cancer deaths. Figures that surpass the national average are painting a grim picture, particularly among men. The Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) in Kannur, one of the three major government-operated cancer centers in the state, reported an alarming 7,795 new cases in the 2022-23 period. The Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), another major center, reported a staggering 1,606 new cases. On average, MCC and CCRC have detected 7,142 and 1,351 new cases per year, respectively.

The State's Response to the Cancer Crisis

In response to the escalating cancer crisis, the Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, announced on World Cancer Day the launch of preventive oncology clinics across all districts. The clinics will initially begin operations in gynecology departments. This is part of the state's broader cancer control strategy, which is notably focused on early detection. To aid this, a recent health survey was undertaken. The survey revealed that 1.53 crore individuals over the age of 30 were screened, leading to 9 lakh referrals for further cancer screening.

The Most Prevalent Types of Cancer

Lung cancer in men and breast cancer in women are the most prevalent forms of the disease in Kerala. However, regional variations have been noted - the northern districts of the state report higher rates of colon cancer. The economic review of the state points to lifestyle changes, alcohol and tobacco use, sedentary jobs, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and stress as the major attributing factors for the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Kerala.

The Role of Lifestyle Factors

Despite a significant drop in tobacco use from 21% to 12%, alcohol consumption remains high at 44%, with the age of initiation decreasing each year. Unhealthy diets and a lack of physical exercise are contributing to the rise in lifestyle diseases. It is now evident that NCDs are causing 52% of deaths in the productive age group of 30 to 70 years old. As Kerala battles its high cancer mortality rate, the introduction of new preventive oncology clinics and early detection strategies offer a beacon of hope.