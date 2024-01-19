Kenya's 'Vegetable for All' Campaign Targets Malnutrition

Kenya's battle against malnutrition has taken a significant step forward with the launch of a campaign dubbed 'Vegetable for All'. The campaign, initiated through a partnership between the county government of Mombasa and a Swiss-based foundation committed to combating malnutrition, is focused on promoting vegetable consumption in five counties - Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa.

Advertisment

Reaching 1.1 Million People

The ambitious campaign aims to reach 1.1 million people by 2026, targeting those most vulnerable to malnutrition. Its focus will be families with children under 12 years old who are low-income earners. The objective is to increase the daily vegetable and fruit consumption to 400 grams per person, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Fighting Malnutrition with Vegetables

Advertisment

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is at the forefront of this campaign, driving efforts to increase vegetable consumption as a means to address Kenya's malnutrition issues. The campaign's strategy includes safe vegetable access, raising awareness about the health benefits of vegetables, and advocating for supportive policies.

Innovative Delivery Methods

According to the project manager, Denis Abri, the initiative is not limiting itself to traditional methods. It plans to reach consumers through innovative delivery methods such as the use of tuk-tuks for vegetable distribution. This move is expected to increase access and availability of vegetables to the target population, hence, improving nutrition among the populace.

In conclusion, the 'Vegetable for All' campaign represents a concerted effort by Kenya and its partners to tackle malnutrition. By focusing on vegetable consumption, they hope to improve health outcomes and build a healthier future for the nation.