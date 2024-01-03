en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Kenya’s Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Kenya’s Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change

At 76, Wilson Mutai, a farmer in Kenya, found himself in the throes of malaria, a disease he had battled before. The local hospital, usually a beacon of hope, was out of stock of the vital medication. Not wanting to suffer the same fate as his friend who died of malaria within days, he hired a private doctor. Malaria is not just a disease in Kenya; it’s a life-altering crisis that’s straining an already burdened healthcare system.

Malaria Crisis: The Human Cost

Like Mutai, 25-year-old nursing intern Kelvin Onkoba was another victim of the malaria crisis in Kenya. Onkoba was forced to miss work and pay out of pocket for treatment as his local facility had run out of necessary medication. These personal stories underscore the severe impact of malaria on individuals and communities, revealing a healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

Climate Change: Exacerbating the Malaria Menace

Climate change is adding fuel to the fire. Recent destructive floods in the Horn of Africa have created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, potentially escalating the incidence of vector-borne diseases like malaria. The International Livestock and Research Institute (ILRI) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) have teamed up with the Zoonotic Disease Unit to understand how climate change affects mosquito populations and disease transmission. They’re using weather stations to monitor environmental conditions and CDC light traps to capture mosquitoes for species identification and pathogen analysis.

Global Malaria Situation: A Fight Against Time

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 249 million malaria cases worldwide in 2022, a significant uptick from pre-pandemic levels. But there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon. WHO has endorsed two malaria vaccines: RTS,S/Mosquirix with about 30% efficacy and a more promising R21 Matrix M vaccine with over 75% efficacy. Both vaccines are slated to be distributed in several African countries in 2024, potentially signaling the beginning of the end of the malaria crisis.

0
Climate & Environment Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
8 mins ago
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
In a concerted bid to combat the effects of climate change, South Carolina is taking strident strides towards safeguarding its coastal communities from the looming threats posed by rising seas and increasingly potent storms. The state’s climate resilience efforts have been significantly boosted with the infusion of over $62.4 million in grants from the federal
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda
36 mins ago
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda
Maui's Vibrant Tapestry: Housing, Art, Heritage, and More
42 mins ago
Maui's Vibrant Tapestry: Housing, Art, Heritage, and More
Rotterdam's Innovative Approach to Climate Resilience
8 mins ago
Rotterdam's Innovative Approach to Climate Resilience
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
16 mins ago
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend
32 mins ago
USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
17 seconds
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
26 seconds
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
54 seconds
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
1 min
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
1 min
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
2 mins
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
2 mins
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
2 mins
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
2 mins
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
53 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app