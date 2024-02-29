Kenya's Healthcare Crisis: KMPDU Secretary General Injured in Protest, Nationwide Hospital Shutdown Looms

In a shocking turn of events, Kenya's healthcare sector faces a major crisis as Davji Bhimji Attellah, the Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU), sustained serious injuries during a peaceful protest. The incident, which involved a teargas canister, has ignited widespread condemnation from healthcare unions and calls for a thorough investigation and accountability. The KMPDU has now called for a nationwide shutdown of hospitals and a mass action to protest against the violence directed towards healthcare workers.

Advertisment

Unwavering Solidarity and Calls for Justice

George Maroah Gibore, the Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, expressed deep disturbance and condemnation of the attack on Attellah. Highlighting the peaceful nature of the protest aimed at delivering a petition to the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Gibore emphasized the unacceptable use of lethal force against demonstrators. The incident not only breaches democratic and human rights principles but also targets a dedicated healthcare professional and advocate for medical workers' rights. Gibore has urged for a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, involving key stakeholders like COTU, human rights organizations, and international bodies.

A Nationwide Response

Advertisment

In response to the attack, KMPDU Chairperson Abi Mwachi has called for an unprecedented move: the closure of all hospitals across the country. This bold step is intended to serve as a unified voice against totalitarianism and violence, with doctors nationwide expected to participate in an industrial action. To symbolize their solidarity, doctors across the continent are encouraged to wear a red armband starting Monday. Mwachi's call for the arrest of those responsible for injuring Attellah during the protest underscores the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

Implications for Kenya's Healthcare System

The incident and subsequent calls for action mark a significant moment in Kenya's healthcare landscape. With the potential closure of all hospitals, both public and private, the country faces a healthcare crisis that could affect millions. The solidarity among healthcare workers, while showcasing their commitment to justice and safety, also highlights the challenges and risks they face. As the situation develops, the implications for healthcare delivery and patient care in Kenya remain a critical concern for all stakeholders involved.