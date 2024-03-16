Kenya's Health Ministry to Negotiate with Doctors' Union Amid Disruptive Nationwide Strike

In a significant development aimed at addressing the ongoing healthcare crisis, the Ministry of Health has announced a crucial meeting with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) scheduled for Monday next week.

The announcement comes as the doctors' strike, which commenced three days ago, continues to severely impact medical services across the nation, leading to an alarming increase in patient referrals and the scaling down of elective surgeries to prioritize emergencies.

Strike Sparks Health Service Disruption

Since the strike began, healthcare services in various counties have been hit hard, with a noticeable uptick in the number of patients being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The surge in emergency cases, particularly in the maternity ward, has prompted the hospital's Senior Director of Clinical Services, Dr. J. Lessan, to issue an internal memo directing all department heads to postpone non-emergency services until further notice. This measure aims to conserve resources for critical cases amidst the ongoing strike.

The root of the contention lies in the alleged government's failure to adhere to previous agreements, according to KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah. The union claims that both national and county governments owe them Ksh.3 billion and highlights the issue of intern postings, which last occurred in January 2023.

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), interns are supposed to be posted 30 days after clearance, a stipulation that has been overlooked, further exacerbating the situation.

Government's Response and Next Steps

In response to the escalating crisis, the Ministry of Health has taken a step forward by organizing a meeting with KMPDU representatives. This move indicates a willingness on the part of the government to engage in dialogue and seek a resolution to the impasse that has crippled the nation's healthcare system.

The upcoming meeting is viewed as a critical opportunity for both parties to address the grievances and work towards a sustainable solution that ensures the resumption of normal medical services.

As Kenya grapples with this healthcare setback, the eyes of the nation are on the upcoming discussions between the Ministry of Health and KMPDU. The resolution of this strike is crucial not only for the immediate restoration of healthcare services but also for the long-term stability of the country's healthcare system.

Stakeholders and citizens alike await the outcome of Monday's meeting with bated breath, hoping for a positive turn in events that will herald a new chapter in Kenya's healthcare narrative.