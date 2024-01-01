en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kenya’s Dialysis Centers in Peril Due to NHIF’s Delayed Payments

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Kenya’s Dialysis Centers in Peril Due to NHIF’s Delayed Payments

Kenya is on the brink of a healthcare catastrophe as the country’s dialysis centers face a severe financial crisis. The Kenya Renal Association (KRA), under the leadership of Dr. Jonathan Wala, has raised the alarm, pointing a finger at the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) failure to reimburse dialysis services.

This failure has led to outstanding payments that are vital to the continuous operation of these centers. The situation is critical, with the healthcare of over 5,000 dialysis patients hanging in the balance.

NHIF’s Unsettled Bills Threaten Dialysis Centers

The delay in settling the bills by the NHIF is not just a financial issue—it is a life-or-death matter for thousands of Kenyans dependent on uninterrupted dialysis for their survival.

The KRA has stated that 99 percent of patients on dialysis in Kenya are fully covered by the NHIF at a rate of Ksh 9,500 per session.

However, the delay in disbursement of these funds is bringing the operation of these centers to a halt, resulting in closures and creating a dire threat to patient care.

0
Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?

By Mazhar Abbas

Elderly Doctor Assaulted After Assisting Unconscious Man in Melbourne

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Resolutions: The Power of Small Changes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contam ...
@Health · 15 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contam ...
heart comment 0
Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug

By BNN Correspondents

Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug
Healthpeak Properties: Short Interest Drops, Institutional Backing Strengthens

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthpeak Properties: Short Interest Drops, Institutional Backing Strengthens
Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Her 2023 Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Growth

By Mazhar Abbas

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Her 2023 Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Growth
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year’s Day Hikes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
Latest Headlines
World News
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
1 min
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
2 mins
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
3 mins
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
4 mins
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
5 mins
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
5 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory Amid Romance Rumors
6 mins
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory Amid Romance Rumors
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
7 mins
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?
7 mins
The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
24 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
49 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
10 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app