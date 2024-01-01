Kenya’s Dialysis Centers in Peril Due to NHIF’s Delayed Payments

Kenya is on the brink of a healthcare catastrophe as the country’s dialysis centers face a severe financial crisis. The Kenya Renal Association (KRA), under the leadership of Dr. Jonathan Wala, has raised the alarm, pointing a finger at the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) failure to reimburse dialysis services.

This failure has led to outstanding payments that are vital to the continuous operation of these centers. The situation is critical, with the healthcare of over 5,000 dialysis patients hanging in the balance.

NHIF’s Unsettled Bills Threaten Dialysis Centers

The delay in settling the bills by the NHIF is not just a financial issue—it is a life-or-death matter for thousands of Kenyans dependent on uninterrupted dialysis for their survival.

The KRA has stated that 99 percent of patients on dialysis in Kenya are fully covered by the NHIF at a rate of Ksh 9,500 per session.

However, the delay in disbursement of these funds is bringing the operation of these centers to a halt, resulting in closures and creating a dire threat to patient care.