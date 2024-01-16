Kenya's ACA and Pharmacy Board Unite to Combat Counterfeit Drugs

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has initiated a significant step to strengthen the fight against the counterfeit drug trade in Kenya. It has joined forces with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a crucial stride towards eliminating fake and illicit medicines from the market. This collaborative move by the two regulatory bodies aims to protect public health and restore faith in the healthcare system, which has been undermined due to the influx of sham pharmaceutical products.

Rising Challenges and the Need for Collaboration

Illicit trade, particularly in pharmaceutical products, has cost the Kenyan economy upwards of Ksh.1 trillion. Counterfeit drugs account for an alarming portion of this sum, ranging between Ksh.80 billion to Ksh.100 billion. The country's porous borders and technological advancements have further complicated the situation, allowing for the unchecked flow of counterfeit medicines.

Recognizing these challenges, both the ACA and the PPB acknowledge the pressing need for collaboration and resource allocation to effectively address the issue. The MoU comes as a response to these growing concerns, underscoring the necessity for cooperative action.

A Comprehensive Approach to Counterfeit Trade

Through their joint venture, the ACA and the PPB aim to strengthen regulation and enforcement of health product and technology owners' rights. The focus is to prevent the circulation of counterfeit health products within Kenya. This comprehensive approach includes the exchange of information, joint investigations, collaboration in training programmes, research, sharing of expertise, technical exchanges, and outreach activities.

Impact on Public Health and Pharmacovigilance Measures

The partnership between these two regulatory bodies is primarily designed to enhance pharmacovigilance measures. The goal is to identify and eliminate dangerous products from the market, thus safeguarding public health. This is essential considering that in 2016, customs officials in 16 countries, including Kenya, detected 113 million illicit and potentially harmful medicines valued at Sh6 billion.

By working together, the ACA and PPB not only aim to improve the effectiveness of their regulatory functions but also strive to reduce the availability of counterfeit pharmaceutical products. This move is expected to make a significant impact on combating the counterfeit drug trade, thereby ensuring that only safe and genuine medications are available to consumers.