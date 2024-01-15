en English
Health

Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor’s Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
The sudden and chilling death of 26-year-old medical intern, Dr. Laban Langat, at Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital has sent shockwaves across the Kenyan medical community. His lifeless body was discovered on a gloomy Saturday morning in the trenches outside the Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby wing, a discovery that has left more questions than answers.

Call for Investigation

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has vehemently called for an exhaustive investigation into the young doctor’s demise. Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah, the union’s Secretary-General, has demanded an immediate and comprehensive probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). In his words, “Dr. Langat’s death is a significant loss to the medical community”, an echo of the grief and confusion that has gripped colleagues and friends.

Post-Mortem Revelations

A government pathologist, Titus Ngulungu, confirmed that Dr. Langat’s cause of death was manual strangulation. The post-mortem examination also revealed injuries on his head and abdomen, despite initial reports from police that his body bore no signs of injury. The revelation of these gruesome details has heightened the demand for justice and brought to light the dire need for improved security measures within medical facilities.

Improved Security and Safety of Healthcare Workers

Alongside its demand for justice, KMPDU has used this tragic event to spotlight the need for enhanced security within medical facilities. The union has called on the county government and hospital management to prioritize the safety of healthcare workers, particularly interns who are often at the frontline of service delivery. The death of Dr. Langat has starkly underscored “the vulnerability of medical interns in their workplaces”, according to KMPDU.

As the medical fraternity mourns the loss of one of their own, the cry for justice reverberates across the nation. KMPDU and the broader community have extended their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Langat’s family and friends as they navigate this tragic loss. The hope now is not just for justice, but for systemic changes that will safeguard the lives of healthcare workers and ensure that such a tragedy does not recur.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

