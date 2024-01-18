en English
Health

Kenyan Healthcare Sector Raises Concerns over Electronic Invoicing

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Kenyan Healthcare Sector Raises Concerns over Electronic Invoicing

In a recent meeting, representatives from the Kenya Medical Association, the Kenya Dental Association, and the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals raised significant concerns regarding the electronic invoicing requirements mandated by the Finance Act 2023. Their apprehensions stem from the potential breach of patient confidentiality and data privacy, the complexity and cost of system integration, and the risk of inaccurate taxation.

Data Privacy and Patient Confidentiality at Risk?

The healthcare professionals voiced fears over the possible infringement of patient confidentiality and data privacy due to the requirement of providing detailed medical service invoices to third-party entities. This mandate, they argue, could expose sensitive patient information, breaching the sanctity of doctor-patient confidentiality, a cornerstone of the medical profession.

The Challenge of System Integration

Besides potential data privacy issues, the healthcare providers highlighted the practical difficulties of integrating their services with the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (ETIMS). They underscored the administrative burden this poses, especially for smaller clinics that rely on manual bookkeeping and lack the resources for such technological integration. The cost of system integration, they argue, is prohibitive and could disrupt the financial flows and operations of healthcare facilities.

KRA’s Response: Compliance and Open Dialogue

In response to these concerns, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has affirmed its compliance with the Data Protection Act, assuring that ETIMS does not require sensitive data. The revenue authority expressed a willingness to engage with the healthcare sector to develop a system that accommodates its unique needs, signifying a commitment to finding alternative solutions to the concerns raised.

Both the KRA and the healthcare associations have committed to ongoing dialogue to address these issues during the implementation of the tax management systems. As the discussions continue, the medical community waits in anticipation for a resolution that balances the need for fiscal transparency with the protection of patient privacy and the operational needs of healthcare facilities.

Health Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

