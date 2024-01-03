Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage

In a move to bolster universal health coverage (UHC), the Kenyan government has disclosed plans to create a shared resource pool to guarantee regular payment of stipends to community health promoters (CHPs). This initiative forms the backbone of the country’s strategy to achieve UHC, a goal that has seen several attempts since 2003 but has recently been disrupted by court orders. The development comes amidst heightened concern about the future of UHC in Kenya, following the halting of President William Ruto’s health agenda by court injunctions.

Government Extends Stipend Support for Community Health Promoters

As part of the initiative, the national government has pledged to extend its stipend support from three to five years, a commitment expected to be matched by county governments. At present, both levels of government contribute Sh3 billion annually towards this end. The CHPs, pivotal to the UHC strategy, are entrusted with basic health education, first aid, and providing referral services at the household level.

Medical Kits for Household Health Screening

In addition to maintaining the stipends, the President’s administration has equipped CHPs with essential medical kits for household health screening. The government has committed to support an additional 7,809 CHP kits and stipends by the end of January 2024. The government’s approach underscores preventive and promotive health services as a cost-effective alternative, referencing a report that indicates a return of Sh9.40 for every Sh1 invested in community health.

Deployment of Community Health Promoters

The strategy includes the deployment of 100,000 CHPs to manage the delivery of primary healthcare services. However, this plan and other critical projects, such as Affordable Housing and the Social Health Insurance Act, have faced judicial pushback. President Ruto has expressed his frustration with this judicial interference, accusing ‘corrupt’ judges of colluding with ‘cartels’ to impede the government’s projects. Despite the court orders, Ruto has declared his intention to disregard the stay orders and proceed with the implementation of these initiatives.