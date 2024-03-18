Kenyan Doctors' Strike Continues: Demand for 2017 CBA Implementation and Intern Posting

For the fourth consecutive day, Kenyan doctors have escalated their industrial action, demanding the government fulfills promises made in a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

This strike, initiated by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), underscores significant issues within the healthcare sector, affecting both medical professionals and patients alike.

Strike Origins and Core Demands

The roots of the current strike trace back to unresolved agreements within the 2017 CBA, which sought to improve working conditions, salary scales, and the overall welfare of healthcare providers. Key demands from the striking doctors include the immediate posting of medical interns to health facilities, ensuring they are adequately compensated, clearing salary increment arrears dating back seven years, and the full implementation of the 2017 CBA.

Despite the government's attempt to quell the strike with a proposed mediation meeting, KMPDU officials, led by Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah, have stood firm, emphasizing that their participation does not equate to an acceptance of mediation as a resolution.

The Impact on Healthcare Services

The ongoing strike has led to a palpable void in public hospitals, most notably in Nyamira County, where the absence of doctors has significantly hindered the delivery of medical services. The healthcare system's paralysis not only highlights the critical role of doctors in public health but also the urgent need for the government to address their grievances. Despite the Ministry of Health's proposal for a mediation meeting, the doctors' resolve indicates a clear message: actions speak louder than words.

As the strike enters its fifth day, the standoff between the government and KMPDU presents a complex challenge. The doctors' unwavering stance, coupled with the government's hesitant approach to fully embrace the demands, suggests a prolonged disruption of healthcare services.

This impasse not only affects the doctors and their livelihoods but also places patients' lives at risk, underscoring the need for an immediate and effective resolution. The coming days are crucial in determining whether a compromise can be reached, or if the healthcare system will face further strain.