Kenyan Doctors Demand Security, Schedule Protest March in Nairobi for March 21, 2024

On a day marked by profound concern for their safety, Kenyan doctors have officially issued a notice for a peaceful protest slated for March 21, 2024. The demonstration, organized by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), aims to spotlight the government's alleged neglect of doctors' welfare and security needs. This move follows a distressing incident in February where Dr. Davji Atellah, KMPDU Secretary General, was injured by a teargas canister during a similar protest.

Advertisment

Escalation of Discontent

Doctors are pressing for immediate action on several fronts, including the posting of medical interns, the release of funds for intern deployment, and the payment of post-graduate fees. The procession is set to commence from the Kenyatta National Hospital, moving through strategic locations like Ngong Road, Ministry of Health, Parliament, National Treasury, and concluding at the Council of Governors in Westlands. The KMPDU has appealed to the authorities for security during the march, emphasizing the need for a peaceful and orderly demonstration.

Background of the Crisis

Advertisment

The roots of the current unrest trace back to ongoing negotiations that have seemingly hit a standstill. Previous talks between the KMPDU and government officials have faltered, with the union accusing the government of a lackadaisical approach to their demands. This impasse has led to a significant disruption in healthcare services across the country, affecting institutions like Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital. The situation has drawn widespread condemnation, not just from within the medical community, but also from the general public, appalled by the treatment meted out to healthcare practitioners.

Wider Implications

The planned protest is more than a demand for improved working conditions; it is a plea for dignity and respect for healthcare workers. The February incident involving Dr. Atellah has galvanized the medical community, sparking calls for a shutdown of all public hospitals in protest. Moreover, this event is reminiscent of the 2017 strike that paralyzed the healthcare system for 100 days, highlighting a recurring pattern of grievances and governmental inaction.

As the date of the protest approaches, the eyes of the nation are on the government's response. Will this demonstration lead to a breakthrough in negotiations, or will it exacerbate an already tense situation? The coming days are crucial, not just for the protesting doctors but for the future of healthcare in Kenya.